Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,340 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Paragon 28 were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 1,205.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Paragon 28 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

In other news, insider Albert Dacosta sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $8,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,145,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Albert Dacosta sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $8,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,145,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Lee Rosenthal sold 61,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $1,127,298.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,217.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 729,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,054,310 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

FNA stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 0.61. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

