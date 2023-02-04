Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on PGRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Group

In other Paramount Group news, Director Thomas Armbrust bought 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,590.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Armbrust acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,590.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at $987,919. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Group

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 322.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,550.78%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

See Also

