Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $19.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 154.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $68,850,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $143,575,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $32,041,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after buying an additional 3,818,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 90.4% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,359,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,144,000 after buying an additional 2,544,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.