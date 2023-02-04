Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 26.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PTON. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

PTON opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $40.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 154.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 96.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.