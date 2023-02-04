Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $13.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $16.28 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $40.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 154.92% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

