Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.85% from the stock’s current price.

PTON has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 4.1 %

PTON stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 154.92% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The firm had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after buying an additional 3,818,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after buying an additional 851,812 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 10,745,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,468,000 after buying an additional 557,300 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after buying an additional 1,411,171 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

