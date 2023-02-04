Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.85% from the company’s current price.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $40.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 154.92% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 102,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 10.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 57.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 17.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

