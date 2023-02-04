Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $14.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PTON. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ PTON opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 154.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

