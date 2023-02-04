Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $15.00 at Truist Financial

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.86% from the stock’s current price.

PTON has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

PTON opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 154.92%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

