Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $15.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.86% from the stock’s current price.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

PTON opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 154.92%. The business had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 96.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

