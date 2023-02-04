Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $22.00 at Citigroup

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 154.92%. The business had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

