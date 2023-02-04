PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Trading Down 0.5%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $167.05 and last traded at $169.12. Approximately 5,302,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,639,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $233.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.56.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.