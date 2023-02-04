Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.82

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.82 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.90 ($0.04). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 2.84 ($0.04), with a volume of 131,516,694 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Petro Matad alerts:

Petro Matad Trading Down 30.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 16.91, a current ratio of 17.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.82. The company has a market cap of £25.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.