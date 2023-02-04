Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 390 ($4.82) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PETS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.83) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.57) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 365 ($4.51).

Pets at Home Group Stock Up 0.9 %

PETS opened at GBX 376 ($4.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.92. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 254.80 ($3.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 429.80 ($5.31). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 302.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 304.96. The stock has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,709.09.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

