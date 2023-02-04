Pfizer Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Pfizer stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average is $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $247.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

