PG&E (NYSE:PCGU) Stock Price Down 0.8%

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCGU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $137.20 and last traded at $137.85. Approximately 2,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 38,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.93.

PG&E Price Performance

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.375 dividend. This represents a $5.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PG&E Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,266,000.

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

