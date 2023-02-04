Piper Sandler Boosts Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target to $35.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Sleep Number Trading Down 9.7 %

Sleep Number stock opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $826.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $75.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sleep Number

Sleep Number Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 68.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 59.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 63.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 23.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

