Piper Sandler Boosts Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target to $35.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.82% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.
Sleep Number Trading Down 9.7 %
Sleep Number stock opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $826.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $75.98.
Sleep Number Company Profile
Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
