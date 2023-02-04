Piper Sandler Raises Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $17.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 4.1 %

PTON stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 154.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 96.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

