Piper Sandler Upgrades Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) to Overweight

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $215.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $136.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on META. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $185.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.44.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $242.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.19.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

