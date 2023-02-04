Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLTK shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Playtika from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Playtika to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

In related news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $130,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

PLTK opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. Playtika has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $21.45.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.68 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 130.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

