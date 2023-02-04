PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in PNM Resources by 5,074.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,470,000 after purchasing an additional 994,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after acquiring an additional 471,143 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 82.8% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 741,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,921,000 after acquiring an additional 335,977 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter worth $15,929,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter worth $14,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Price Performance

Shares of PNM stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $49.60.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $729.89 million during the quarter. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 76.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

About PNM Resources

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.