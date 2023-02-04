POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

PNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

NASDAQ:PNT opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a market cap of $826.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.12. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter valued at $77,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other POINT Biopharma Global news, Director Jonathan R. Goodman purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,872 shares in the company, valued at $265,049.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Allan C. Silber acquired 27,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,246,208 shares in the company, valued at $25,477,248. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Goodman acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,049.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,473 shares of company stock worth $229,158. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

