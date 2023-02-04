Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen now forecasts that the company will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.78. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $10.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PII. UBS Group downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.56.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of PII opened at $118.14 on Friday. Polaris has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $127.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 13.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Polaris

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

