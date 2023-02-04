President Energy (LON:PPC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $79.80

President Energy Plc (LON:PPC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.80 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 161 ($1.99). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 155 ($1.91), with a volume of 16,138 shares trading hands.

President Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 155 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 79.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13. The company has a market cap of £15.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.57.

President Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

President Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Paraguay, Argentina, and the United States. It is also involved in the exploration, production, and sale of hydrocarbons and related activities.



