PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.00

Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.00 and traded as high as $91.50. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $91.30, with a volume of 4,546 shares changing hands.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $177.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.74.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $39.65 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of PrimeEnergy Resources

In other news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $368,131.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,742,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 55.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 50.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 5.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

