Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 66.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Primo Water by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 39,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,217,000 after acquiring an additional 280,207 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Primo Water by 374.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 231,727 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Primo Water Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PRMW opened at $15.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.68 and a beta of 1.08. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $584.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.38 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. Analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently -147.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $1,458,263.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

