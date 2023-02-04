Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:USMC) Trading Down 0.9%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:USMC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.78 and last traded at $38.86. 141,623 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 45,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.22.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.09.

