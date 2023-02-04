Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

PRVA opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.01. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $500,296.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,172,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,113,907.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $500,296.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,172,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,113,907.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,583,757 shares of company stock valued at $81,067,912 in the last ninety days. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

