Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCOR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $1,135,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,632,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,419,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $1,135,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,632,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,419,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $147,299.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,510 shares of company stock worth $6,567,568. 40.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.74. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $70.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $186.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.