ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSEARCA:TQQQ) Shares Down 5.2%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSEARCA:TQQQ – Get Rating) shares were down 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.11 and last traded at $25.52. Approximately 265,955,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 195,438,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 5.2 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.