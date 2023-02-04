ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSEARCA:TQQQ) Shares Down 5.2%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSEARCA:TQQQ – Get Rating) shares were down 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.11 and last traded at $25.52. Approximately 265,955,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 195,438,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 5.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91.

