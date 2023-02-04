ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 396,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after buying an additional 206,101 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 30,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSEARCA UPRO opened at $40.30 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $68.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.02.

