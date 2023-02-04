Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $188.28

Shares of Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.28 ($2.33) and traded as high as GBX 239.40 ($2.96). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 237.80 ($2.94), with a volume of 1,086,102 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.83) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Provident Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 32.18, a quick ratio of 32.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 200.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 188.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £603.63 million and a P/E ratio of 580.00.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

