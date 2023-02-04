PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Given New $160.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PTC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

PTC opened at $130.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.21 and a 200 day moving average of $120.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PTC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,758.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 477,488 shares of company stock worth $58,613,618. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 14.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 43.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

