PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $150.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $130.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.04. PTC has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $139.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 477,488 shares of company stock valued at $58,613,618. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,405,000 after purchasing an additional 143,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,134 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in PTC by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,380,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PTC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PTC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

See Also

