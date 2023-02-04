PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Raised to $165.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

PTC stock opened at $130.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PTC has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $139.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $1,004,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,854,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,241,615.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $1,004,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,854,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,241,615.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,758.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,488 shares of company stock worth $58,613,618 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

