Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Lennox International Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $14.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS.

Lennox International Trading Down 1.4 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lennox International from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.92.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $274.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.93. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $182.85 and a 12-month high of $279.50.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 211.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

