Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for PDC Energy, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy producer will earn $2.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.02. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.18 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 49.76%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.19. PDC Energy has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $89.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $134,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,339 shares of company stock valued at $4,892,771. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,703,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

