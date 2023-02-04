Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.16. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $13.53 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $108.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $134.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

