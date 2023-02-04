Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.60. The consensus estimate for FLEETCOR Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $14.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $266.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

FLT stock opened at $218.20 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.05. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

