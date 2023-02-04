Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Hawaiian in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($2.25) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 55.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS.

HA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

HA opened at $11.08 on Friday. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $569.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 147.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 299.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 70.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,686 shares in the company, valued at $405,894.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,496.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,894.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,340 shares of company stock worth $269,783 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

