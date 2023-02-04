Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $14.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS.

Lennox International Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennox International from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.92.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $274.79 on Friday. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $182.85 and a 12-month high of $279.50. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Lennox International by 211.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 94.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

