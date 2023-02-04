Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Cut by Analyst

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the fast-food giant will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.31. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.60 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.67 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

MCD opened at $264.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.66. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,591,183,000 after acquiring an additional 333,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in McDonald’s by 16.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after buying an additional 154,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

