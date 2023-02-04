Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.81.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after buying an additional 4,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 4,716.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

