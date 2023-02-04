Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Otis Worldwide Co. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Otis Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSE OTIS opened at $84.73 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

