Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.02. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $23.75 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $23.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.54 earnings per share.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMO. Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

TMO opened at $587.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $561.90 and its 200-day moving average is $549.77. The stock has a market cap of $230.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,653. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.