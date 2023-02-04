Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Lifted by Analyst

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Upstart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for Upstart’s current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Upstart’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $22.10 on Friday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -221.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.67 million. Upstart had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 40,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Upstart by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,711.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $16,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,711.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,693 shares of company stock worth $694,148 over the last 90 days. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

