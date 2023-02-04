Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Chubb Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chubb in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $17.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.05 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share.

Chubb Trading Down 0.2 %

CB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Shares of CB opened at $209.84 on Friday. Chubb has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.77.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 81,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

