Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for EPAM Systems, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EPAM Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for EPAM Systems’ current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $10.36 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on EPAM. Barclays dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.20.
EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.9 %
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,042,000 after purchasing an additional 60,794 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,301,747,000 after acquiring an additional 935,119 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,810,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,017,817,000 after acquiring an additional 107,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.