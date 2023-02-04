Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $707.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.45 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

CENT opened at $43.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.67. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $131,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 266.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

