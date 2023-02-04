Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Lifted by Analyst

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for CGI in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 21.16%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GIB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of GIB opened at $91.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. CGI has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,152,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,122,000 after purchasing an additional 50,028 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,442,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,237,000 after buying an additional 70,174 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of CGI by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,952,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,815 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in CGI by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,638,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,815,000 after acquiring an additional 316,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CGI by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,290,000 after purchasing an additional 424,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

